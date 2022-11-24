Children can meet Father Christmas and The Grinch at Priory Meadow on Sunday November 27 when a free Festive Fun Day takes place.

There will be lots of entertainment for all the family to enjoy between 10am and 4pm and people can also meet stars of this year’s White Rock Theatre pantomime, Beauty and the Beast.

Local legends Tim McArthur and Ben Watson will be providing all the laughs, and White Rock Tiddlers will be taking to the stage too. Inside the shopping centre throughout the day, you’ll find even more festive delights such as free face and glitter painting, and a children’s Christmas card making activity run by the Glow Baby team.

It wouldn’t be a Christmas event without Father Christmas. Meet the jolly old gent himself outside Marks and Spencer for free throughout the day and take a photo with him on his sleigh. Plus keep an eye out for his wife, Mrs Claus, who will be wandering around handing out delicious complimentary treats and surprises.

A cantankerous, green, fluffy misery will be roaming at intervals spreading his grumpy charm. The Grinch will be attending with his usual mischief and trying to ruin Christmas.

The shopping centre’s charity partner of the year, RNLI, will be joining in the festivities. Donations to the charity are greatly appreciated.

Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: “We hope you can join us for what is going to be a very festive Christmas shopping experience this season, something you certainly can’t experience when shopping online.”

Acts are performing at scheduled intervals throughout the day. For further information visit priorymeadow.com.

