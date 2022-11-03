On Sunday 27th November between 10am and 4pm there is free festive entertainment for all the family to enjoy throughout the day whilst shopping. With a magical atmosphere, live music, Father Christmas and even The Grinch, it’s one not to be missed. You’ll find a stage outside in Queens Square by a 35ft Christmas tree with a fantastic local line up.

Kick starting the festivities is White Rock Theatre, who are bringing along some of the cast from this year’s must-see pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Local legends Tim McArthur and Ben Watson will be providing all the laughs, and White Rock Tiddlers will be taking to the stage too.

Lea Goddard, The Coverups, and HPO Brass will also take to the stage with a host of Christmas tunes.

Festive Fun Day at Priory Meadow

Take a seat on one of many benches, grab a bite to eat from The Swing Grill, El Changarro or Khalid’s Kitchen and sit back and enjoy the show.

Inside the shopping centre throughout the day, you’ll find even more festive delights such as free face and glitter painting, and a children’s Christmas card making activity run by the Glow Baby team.

It wouldn’t be a Christmas event without Father Christmas. Meet the jolly man himself outside Marks and Spencer for free throughout the day and take a photo with him on his sleigh. Plus keep an eye out for his wife, Mrs Claus, who will be wandering around handing out delicious complimentary treats and surprises.

A cantankerous, green, fluffy misery will be roaming at intervals spreading his grumpy charm. The Grinch will be attending with his usual mischief and trying to ruin Christmas.

The shopping centre’s charity partner of the year, RNLI, will be joining in the festivities. Donations to the charity are greatly appreciated.

Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: “We hope you can join us for what is going to be a very festive Christmas shopping experience this season, something you certainly can’t experience when shopping online.”

Acts are performing at scheduled intervals throughout the day. For further information visit priorymeadow.com.