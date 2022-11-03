But those hoping to travel to the historic town by train will be disappointed as there is rail strike action on Saturday with no trains running.

Battle has the oldest celebrations in the area with the Bonfire Boyes dating back to 1646. Hundreds of people from the Hastings area usually take advantage of the 16 minute train journey to view the celebrations.

This year, because November 5 falls on a Saturday, will also mean that there will be no contingent from the Lewes bonfire societies taking part in the procession as Lewes will be celebrating on the same night.

Battle Bonfire

People planning to travel by car should note that roads in Battle will be closed from 6pm and that parking in the town is limited.

