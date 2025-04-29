Meet the Hastings busker making a big impression in the town centre

Lewis Floyd Henry is already something of a sensation on the local gig circuit but he can often be found livening up the town centre of a weekend with his twin guitar and drums set-up.

Lewis, who was well established on the London scene, both as a musician and artist, moved to Hastings a few years ago. He has since been described a the town's ‘very own Jimi Hendrix’.

Many have highlighted his playing on social media, with local resident Sue Beattie saying: “He is just so brilliant, I always have to stop and have a listen.”

Lewis Floyd Henry takes the tradition of the one man band, street corner, blues music of Lone Cat Fuller turning it into sonic theatre. He devised a foot operated miniature toy drum kit set on it’s side for his “rhythm section” with other pedals including loopers to create sounds similar to Jimi Hendrix and Son House. He has been described as being ‘like Lone Cat Fuller jamming with Captain Beefheart’ . His music also has vintage ragtime jazz and skiffle leanings.

Lewis adds art to his music skills, having studied at Central St Martin’s School of Art in London, later going on to study at London College of Printing doing a bachelors degree in graphics and illustration design. He explained: “A lot of my childhood was spent drawing comic characters, trains and cars, I was a massive fan of Marvel comics and 2000 A.D, which helped my artist eye to develop during those formative years.

"I love music and art with equal passion and intensity.”

An accomplished musician and singer, Lewis Floyd Henry has released ten albums, which are available on Bandcamp and from his gigs. You can also find his performances on Youtube.

Lewis has played a number of gigs locally including taking part in the Fat Tuesday celebrations and performing at the Brickmakers Alehouse in Bexhill and the Fairlight Cove.

He recently supported Message from the Ravens at their concert at The Printworks.

Concert pictures by Sara Louise Bowrey.

