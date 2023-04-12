Meet the High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2023-24, former Chief Constable Andy Bliss

The new High Sheriff of West Sussex is former Chief Constable Andy Bliss, who will serve for 2023-24, having taken over from James Whitmore at the Declaration Ceremony held at Lewes Crown Court on March 31.

He has lived in West Sussex for most of the past 40 years and currently has a home in Horsted Keynes with his wife, Hazel, a musician and music teacher.

As well as his central role in supporting the Crown, the Judiciary and the maintenance of law and order, Andy is particularly keen to support those who protect or care for the public. He also aims to promote the diversity and heritage of West Sussex, including that part of the High Weald which sits within the county – the area where he lives.

Andy said: "The main focus is people who protect and care for the public, which includes the fact we have a cost of living crisis. There are some fantastic organisations and charities out there doing a brilliant job caring for people who are finding the cost of living a real struggle.

Andy Bliss QPM, High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2023-24. Picture: Andrew Mardell

"I will be focusing on the old and new, the traditional things for a High Sheriff with a modern edge. I will be representing the whole county and getting out right across the county but this is also an opportunity to highlight the High Weald area where I live.

"I have got a lifelong interest in history, so I will be reflecting the fantastic history of West Sussex, like the historic houses, the fantastic Roman palace at Fishbourne and lovely old Wealden houses. They have all had a really tough time during Covid.

"It is nice to get out and throw yourself in at the deep end and make connections. The High Sheriff has no power but you have a little bit of influence and can put people in touch with each other to help each other. I worked with many High Sheriffs while I was in the police and I know that where High Sheriffs can be very effective is getting people together who would never have met otherwise.

"You can help a lot of organisations and people who do a fantastic job but find it hard to get publicity. There are so many people out there who do such wonderful things but no one every says thank you."

After graduating from Durham University with a degree in history and archaeology, Andy joined Sussex Police and served in a variety of uniform and detective roles, up to the rank of Chief Superintendent.Upon promotion to Chief Officer rank, he moved to Essex Police, eventually concluding his policing career as the Chief Constable of Hertfordshire Constabulary.

A strong advocate of community-based policing, Andy was also the national policing chief officer lead for UK and international drugs enforcement.

Since leaving the police service, he has completed a full-time Masters degree in medieval archaeology and now carries out consultancy work, including specialist advisory work for Historic England and other organisations about heritage crime prevention – protecting the nation’s historic buildings, landscapes and maritime assets from criminal activity.