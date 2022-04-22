The Shrievalty is the oldest secular office under the Crown. Originally, the office held many of the powers now vested in the Lord-Lieutenant, High Court judges, magistrates, local authorities, coroners and HM Revenue and Customs.

Nominations to the office of High Sheriff are dealt with through the Presiding Judge of the Circuit and the Privy Council for consideration by the Sovereign. The selection is finalised in March, when the Sovereign will ‘prick’ the chosen name with a bodkin.

The High Sheriff remains the Sovereign’s representative in the county for all matters relating to the Judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.

The annual judges' service at Chichester Cathedral is a key event for the High Sheriff of West Sussex. Here, Neil Hart, High Sheriff of West Sussex 2021-22, is addressing the congregaion at the service in October. Picture: Steve Robards SR2110154

But these days, the role extends beyond law and order to one of supporting a whole range of charities and voluntary organisations.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex will traditionally meet with volunteers across the county throughout the year to thank them for the work they do. This helps to raise the profile of their charities and good causes, and the visits are very much appreciated.

In some cases, for example through the High Sheriff Awards, charities in West Sussex have received donations from the Sussex Community Foundation as the result of the High Sheriff’s recommendations.

The clothing worn by the High Sheriff varies according to their duties. A formal suit may be chosen for visits but for ceremonial occasions, the High Sheriff wears court dress, which includes a velvet coat with wig bag of black silk attached at the back of the neck, tunic shirt with lace ruffles, velvet or satin waistcoat, black velvet breeches and a sword.

In West Sussex, key events for the High Sheriff include the declaration ceremony and the annual judges’ service at Chichester Cathedral.

Modern precedence is defined by a Royal Warrant of 1904, as amplified by a Home Office Memorandum of 1928, whereby the High Sheriff takes precedence in the county immediately after the Lord-Lieutenant.

Functions of the office of High Sheriff are as follows:

- To uphold and enhance the ancient office of High Sheriff and to make a meaningful contribution to the High Sheriff’s county during the year of office

- To support the Lord-Lieutenant on royal visits and on other occasions as appropriate

- The wellbeing and protection of Her Majesty’s High Court judges when on circuit in the county and attending them in court during the legal terms

- To lend active support to the principal organs of the Constitution within their county - the Royal Family, the Judiciary, the police and other law enforcement agencies, the emergency services, local authorities, and church and faith groups

- To take an active part in supporting and promoting the voluntary sector and giving all possible encouragement to the voluntary organisations within the county

- Acting as the Returning Officer for Parliamentary Elections in county constituencies

- Responsibility for the proclamation of the accession of a new Sovereign.

- In practice some of these responsibilities are delegated to the professional services, for example, the protection of the judges and the maintenance of law and order are in the hands of the Chief Constable of Sussex Police.

