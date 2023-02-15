Newhaven volunteer crew member Danny Woodford has qualified as an RNLI mechanic after 12 months of training.

Mechanics are trained to start and stop the boat, manage emergency procedures and deal with minor defects in the engine operating machinery. While at sea, the mechanic is responsible for fire safety and fire emergency procedures, rectifying minor mechanical problems and ensuring that equipment is running safely.

Mechanics are essential crew members on board the charity’s all-weather lifeboats. Newhaven's Severn class lifeboat 'David and Elizabeth Acland' cannot launch without one.

Danny Woodford said: “I’m thrilled to have qualified as mechanic. The training has mostly been at the station, with one week at the RNLI College in Poole - pulling engines apart and rebuilding them.

Danny Woodford, newly qualified mechanic for Newhaven RNLI. Photo: RNLI

“I’m looking forward to my first shouts as mechanic and wish to thank fellow crew and coxswains: Lewis, Nick, Andy and Lee for their time and effort helping me to succeed.”

Lewis Arnold, Coxswain/Mechanic, said: “Mechanic is a critical role on the lifeboat. Having enough mechanics on the crew ensures we can maintain our availability to be on service and ready to respond to help when we are needed.

“The training involves an intense amount of learning around the mechanical operations of the vessel. Danny received practical training and gained experience by shadowing during our regular training exercises on the ALB. Congratulations to him, it’s an excellent achievement.”

Newhaven Lifeboat Station, established in 1803, covers Beachy Head to Brighton with it’s all-weather Severn class lifeboat.

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. They operate 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands. Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.It costs the charity £1,527 to train up a new Lifeboat Crew Member. The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service. Donations can be made at rnli.org.

