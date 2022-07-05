Meet the Sussex cat that thinks he's Elvis ... and leaves dogs all shook up

Elvis im-purr-sonator Marmalade came into the care of Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Sussex because unfortunately he left dogs in his household all shook up.

And now the five-year-old has won the hearts of staff there with his charming nature – and Elvis lip curl – in fact, they admit they can’t help falling in love with him.

Cat care assistant Emily Abrahams said: “Marmalade is an absolute superstar with bags of character.

Marmalade displays his Elvis lip curl

"He’s a real ‘teddy bear’ who loves a good fuss and will offer a lovely purr in appreciation.

“Just like Elvis, he’s a real charmer and certainly won over all of us here at the centre with his loving nature and occasional lip curl.

"He’s a real people-cat so we would love to get him into a new home as soon as possible.”

In his previous home, Marmalade fell out so much with the household’s hound dogs that he had to remain upstairs without garden access.

Elvis Presley - famed for his lip curl as well as his music!

And the stress of it all caused him to overgroom.

Despite this, staff at the adoption centre in Chelwood Gate say that, with careful introduction, Marmalade might be OK in a home with a dog, as he’s previously enjoyed the company of canines, although he’d rather be housed without other cats or young children.

Cats Protection’s central behaviour officer Daniel Cummings said: “The first step when you notice your cat is overgrooming is to seek help in identifying the root cause.

"This may be medical or behavioural and the steps required to solve the issue may vary depending on this.”

He added: “As Marmalade’s overgrooming is stress-related we are really keen to get him into a new home as quickly as we can as this will definitely help reduce his stress levels, particularly once he is able to get outdoors again.”