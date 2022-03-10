Prostate Cancer UK: Charity online risk checker could help with prostate cancer diagnosis

Seeing how at risk you are can take just 30 seconds with the charity’s online risk checker.

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer for the NHS in England, said: “I urge you to use the Prostate Cancer UK risk checker today – it is a quick and easy way to understand your risk of prostate cancer and how you can take further action if you are at risk.

“The prognosis for the people we’re yet to see will be much better the earlier we see them but we do need to see them as soon as possible.

Dr Eileen Parkes at Oxford University lab

“It’s important men understand prostate cancer often doesn’t show any symptoms at an early stage, so don’t delay – check your risk now. The simple check could be lifesaving.”

Early detection is key, something which Wayne Roberts from Crawley saw first hand.

When his father Mike was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014, aware of the family risk Wayne explained his concerns and his GP suggested he have yearly tests to monitor his PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels.

Wayne said: “In October 2020, I kept needing to use the toilet especially at night but when I got there I wouldn’t be able to go but my bladder would feel like I needed to.

Wayne Roberts and his family

“I went to my doctor and the blood test came back abnormal. So I went for a scan, it showed nothing but they sent me for a MRI which revealed a tumour on my prostate so I went for a biopsy and it came back that I had caught it early and it was treatable.”

With the love and support of his friends and family Wayne decided to have his prostate removed.

Wayne then encouraged his younger brother Andy to see his GP.

He said: “It came back he had a very aggressive form of cancer, and that it had spread to his lymph nodes so he had to have treatment.

Robin Porter

“It is so important to get diagnosed early, there is a lot of embarrassment around getting checked but I’d rather have that and be here to spend time with my family then be unsure if I will be here in a year’s time.

“Prostate cancer is treatable if it is caught early.”

Wayne feels education is key Wayne has been raising money for the charity by taking part in March the Month, where people are being encouraged to walk 11,000 steps a day.

“I’m up to about 213,000 steps now and whenever I go out I always wear my charity top,” explained Wayne. “A man in his 60s came up to me and said he had never been tested but now he would.

“If I can get one person off the couch and either do the online risk checker or talk to their doctor it will be worth it.”

Although urological cancer referral rates in England were back at usual levels by the end of 2021, with overall levels of cancer referrals at record levels since March 2021, the health service and charity are warning that they need more men to come forward to find the 14,000 men across the UK who have not yet started treatment for prostate cancer.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Men over 50, black men, or those whose father or brother had the disease are at even greater risk.

Although men shouldn’t wait for symptoms, anyone who does experience symptoms such as problems urinating or needing to pee more often, should speak to their doctor to get checked.

Robin Porter, 76, from Maresfield, East Sussex was diagnosed in 2006.

He went to his doctor when he found he was needing to use the toilet more often, especially at night.

After tests it was found he had high levels of PSA, he was offered to have his prostate removed but instead Robin opted for active surveillance.

This meant that Robin was tested every three months with biopsies, this then went to yearly PSA tests and MRI scans every two years.

Robin said: “I’m glad I did the active surveillance as I didn’t need to have treatment for the first 13 years. As many of the treatments do have side effects.”

In July 2020 Robin underwent High-intensity focused ultrasound (HiFu).

He said: “I decided to have the HiFu treatment, which would be less invasive and have fewer side effects than the two other options. However, it would require subsequent monitoring after the HiFu, just as I had been receiving under active surveillance.

“Before the second HiFu was carried out I had a PSMS PET scan to check that the cancer had not spread out of my prostate. This was negative and the HiFu was carried out in July 2021.”

The risk factors for prostate cancer are: Age, the older you are the more likely you are to get it. Ethnicity, one in eight men will be diagnosed but this changes to one in four in black men. Family, if your brother or dad had it chances increase by two and a half. If you are overweight you are more likely to have the aggressive form.

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, but the pandemic has meant thousands of men have not come forward for diagnosis and could be missing out on life-saving treatment.

“Although thousands of men are still being treated each month, if things don’t change soon, the number of men missing out will continue to grow.

“Men have been telling us they haven’t wanted to “bother” their GP during the pandemic –particularly if they don’t have any symptoms, which is the case for most men with early prostate cancer. This means men at higher risk of the disease are not having those vital conversations about their risk that can lead to a diagnosis.

“That’s why we’re working with NHS England to raise awareness and encourage men to take our risk checker to find out more about their risk and what they can do about it.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. More than 11,500 men die from prostate cancer in the UK each year – that’s one man every 45 minutes. And around 400,000 men are living with and after prostate cancer.

Robin said: “Most men with prostate cancer don’t need treatment and it is likely that you will die with it rather than from it. But men are still dying and early detection is important.”

For the risk checker, visit prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker

Anyone with concerns can contact Prostate Cancer UK’s specialist nurses in confidence on 0800 074 8383 or online via the Live Chat: www.prostatecanceruk.org The Specialist Nurse phone service is free to landlines and open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.