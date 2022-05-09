Mental Health Awareness Week: West Sussex Mind hosting events to connect people and offer support

This year the theme is loneliness and how loneliness and isolation can impact people’s mental health.

West Sussex Mind is reaching out to its local communities and to people who may feel isolated and reluctant to ask for help for all sorts of reasons through a number of face-to-face events.

“We recognise that loneliness affects increasing numbers of people and is a key contributor to poor mental health,” said Katie Glover, CEO of West Sussex Mind. “This has only been made worse by the Covid pandemic. We want to use Mental Health Awareness Week to bring people together in community events across West Sussex and remind them that we are here to offer support and help them to combat loneliness.” The list of events can be found below:

Monday, May 9

You can talk to staff at the various places during this week:

All libraries across the rural area

Henfield Haven

The Fernhurst Hub

Fittleworth Village Stores

Tuesday, May 10

9.30am until 11.30am Community Outreach event, Bognor.

West Sussex Mind’s support for parents and carers with young children, showcasing what the charity offers and how it can help.

Open to everyone. Bersted Green Community Hub, Lakeland Avenue, Bognor Regis, PO21 5FF

9.45am until 12.45pm Origami boat making at Worthing Library, Richmond Road, Worthing, BN11 1HD

TIME TBC Meet the West Sussex Mind Team at Goring Parade.

Walk and talk with the Worthing Pathfinder Team at Goring Parade.

Open to everyone.

11am until 2pm. Free fun day in Lancing.

Mask making, pebble painting and positive affirmation pinwheel activities. Drop in for a cup of tea and chat with West Sussex Mind and Adur Wellbeing staff.

St Michaels’ Church Hall, 96 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ

11am until 1pm Chat about mental health at Steyning Library, Church Street, Steyning, BN44 3YB

1.30pm until 3pm Tree trail and sensory walk focusing on those with visual impairments with Carers Support West Sussex.

Open to those receiving support from West Sussex Mind. Hotham Park, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1HW

2pm until 4pm Celebrate mental health event at Midhurst Grange Leisure Centre.

Advice on ways to keep mentally healthy and what to do when this becomes challenge.

Open to everyone at Bepton Road, Midhurst, GU29 9HD.

Wednesday, May 11

9.30am until 12.30pm Parents and carers event at Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

Find out how West Sussex Mind can help you and your family.

60 Brighton Road, Worthing, BN11 2EN

11am until 1pm Mental health awareness event for young people at the Novium Museum, Chichester.

Raising awareness and creating positive affirmation pinwheels to combat loneliness. Connect with other young people and learn new breathing techniques.

1 Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH

2pm until 4 Chat about mental health with West Sussex Mind at Petworth Library, 5 High St, Petworth GU28 0AU

Thursday, May 12

10am until 2pm Free fun day at Shark Park, Fishersgate

Creative activities for all ages, have a chat and cuppa with West Sussex Mind staff.

Activities include paper masks to explore the ‘faces’ we portray to the world to protect us from loneliness and stigma.

Eastbrook Manor Community Centre, West Road, Portslade, BN41 1QH

11am until 1.30pm Let’s talk about good mental health event at Wisborough Green Village Hall

Workshop about mental health and wellbeing with the West Sussex Mind team and Carers Support West Sussex.

Wisborough Green Village Hall, School Road, Wisborough Green, RH13 0DU

Friday, May 13

10am until noon Chat with West Sussex Mind at Billingshurst Library, Mill Lane, Billingshurst, RH14 9JZ

11am until 1pm Chat with West Sussex Mind at Pulborough Library, Brooks Way, Pulborough, RH20 2BQ

11am until 1pm Chat with West Sussex Mind at Storrington Library, Ryecroft Ln, Storrington, Pulborough RH20 4PA

2pm until 4pm Chat with West Sussex Mind at Henfield Library, Off Hight Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN

For more information, visit www.westsussexmind.org