Mercy mission goes into action from Billingshurst to Ukrainian refugees

A lorry from Billingshurst-based transport firm PJ Logistics left yesterday (Thursday) to deliver vital donated goods to Poland.

The mission has been organised by two caring mums: Jenna Ayling from Cowfold and Karina Davies from Lower Beeding who gathered masses of donated items after they set up a Facebook fundraiser ‘From Sussex With Love.’

It had originally been planned for two coaches to leave with the supplies - and bring back refugees to the UK - but a hitch in obtaining visas has meant the coach trip is being postponed for a couple of weeks.

Loading the lorry ready for the trip to Poland

Meanwhile, the PJ Logistics laden-lorry began its 1,300 mile journey to Wrocław and Steniatyn in Poland.

“We are working closely with the Ukrainian Embassy in London and the British Embassy in Ukraine as well as The Global Friends of Ukraine, an international support group,” said Jenna.

“We have been advised to postpone the coach for a couple more weeks to maximise the amount of passengers we can bring back and to take advantage of the changes in visa applications coming in on Friday.”

It is hoped the coach will now be leaving on April 3.

Loading the lorry for its trip to Poland