Metrobus offers affordable travel options for ‘Catch the Bus Month’ throughout West Sussex
Metrobus is celebrating Catch the Bus Month in September to promote bus travel as a sustainable, inclusive, and accessible form of transport.
With the cost of living rising and fuel prices higher than ever, there is no better time to get out of the car and onto the bus.
Customers across West Sussex can save huge amounts by switching to bus travel. At Metrobus, travelling between Maidenbower and Crawley five days per week could save almost £2,200 a year by using the 100 service instead of the car (based on average fuel prices and car running costs from July 2022).
Ed Wills, managing director at Brighton & Hove Buses and Metrobus said: “Catch the Bus Month is more important than ever due to the huge rise in fuel prices.
“With offers that cater for all kinds of passengers, there has never been a better time to get out on a bus.”
If you would like to find out more information, please visit : https://www.metrobus.co.uk/