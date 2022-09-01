Crawley Borough Council launches consultation on Goffs Park and wants local residents' opinions

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Options based on the consultation findings will then be presented to councillors for consideration as part of the 2023/24 budget-setting process.

Goffs Park is the oldest park in Crawley and has won a prestigious Green Flag award 14 times.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by an active ‘Friends’ group and home to a small number of local clubs, community groups and an independent small business, the park’s main features are the lake, pitch and putt, children’s play area, and miniature railway. It also hosts high-profile events such as Crawley Pride.

Crawley Borough Council's Goffs Park (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Please take the time to fill out the survey. We will use the information gathered to help understand the opportunities for making Goffs Park even more special.”