Crawley Borough Council launches consultation on Goffs Park and wants local residents' opinions
Starting today (Thursday, September 1), a four-week consultation aims to better understand what residents, visitors and stakeholders love about the park and their aspirations for the park.
Options based on the consultation findings will then be presented to councillors for consideration as part of the 2023/24 budget-setting process.
Goffs Park is the oldest park in Crawley and has won a prestigious Green Flag award 14 times.
Supported by an active ‘Friends’ group and home to a small number of local clubs, community groups and an independent small business, the park’s main features are the lake, pitch and putt, children’s play area, and miniature railway. It also hosts high-profile events such as Crawley Pride.
Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Please take the time to fill out the survey. We will use the information gathered to help understand the opportunities for making Goffs Park even more special.”
You can fill out the survey until Thursday 29 September by visiting: crawley.gov.uk/consultation