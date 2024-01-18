People have a chance to nominate their community heroes as the Mid Sussex Applauds Awards return for 2024.

Mid Sussex District Council made the announcement this week, saying that they are welcoming nominations to celebrate ‘the fantastic work of individuals, groups and businesses across the district’.

The council said that there are eight distinct categories, including: Volunteer of the Year, Community Project of the Year, Young Hero of the Year, Business in the Community, Community for All Award, Environment

and Climate Champion, Community Hero of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.

MSDC is urging residents to get their nominations in before midnight on Sunday, February 18, at www.midsussexapplauds.co.uk.

Deputy leader at Mid Sussex District Council Alison Bennett said: “As we launch the Mid Sussex Applauds Awards for 2024, I encourage everyone to reflect on the unsung heroes among us, the groups, individuals, societies, and organisations who are essential in making Mid Sussex great. Take some time to nominate these fantastic groups and individuals and join us in giving them the recognition they deserve.”

The awards are now in their fourth year and champion the efforts of people who make Mid Sussex a special place to live and work. Previous awards have recognised young people who go the extra mile, climate champions, people who support diversity and inclusion, and those who help bring communities together.