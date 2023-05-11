Mid Sussex couple aim to make ballooning history with 3,000-mile flight from Canada to Europe

Mike and Deborah Scholes from Haywards Heath are set to make a Transatlantic crossing in a 1.8m x 1.4m British-made wicker basket.

The balloon flight starts in Sussex, New Brunswick, Canada, on June 7 or just after, and the trip is raising money for Blind Veterans UK.

Deborah, who owns Hairworks in Cuckfield, wants to become the first female pilot in command on the trip, while Mike wants to be the first registered blind crew member to make the journey.

Mike and Deborah Scholes from Haywards Heath are attempting to make ballooning history with their Transatlantic crossing. Photo: Transatlantic Balloon Challenge

“When we fly, we work as one,” said Deborah, who calls Mike ‘a real adventurer’.

She said: “I couldn’t make the Atlantic trip without Mike. Although he cannot handle the balloon, he is still a very experienced balloonist.”

Mike had learned to fly with the RAF Volunteer Reserve while he was at Newcastle upon Tyne University. After that he joined the Royal Navy and learned to fly helicopters. When he left the Navy, he started a passenger ballooning company in Sussex but he lost his sight in 2007. Before that, however, Mike had achieved five British ballooning duration records and was one of only seven British pilots to have flown above 31,000 feet. Deborah learned how to fly balloons after meeting Mike.

Mike has joked: “I gave up running the balloon company because passengers felt more comfortable with a pilot who could see.”

The couple’s upcoming adventure was originally scheduled for July 2019 but had to be postponed several times. There was a world shortage of helium followed by the Covid pandemic. Mike then became unwell in the second half of 2021 and had to recover from a major operation in January this year.

Now, the couple have secured prime sponsorship from The Refire Group, which focuses on technology research and development. Several other companies are sponsoring the couple too.

Mike and Deborah are raising money for Blind Veterans UK because Mike lost most of his sight 16 years ago to Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy. Their balloon for the 3,000+ mile flight has been specially created by Cameron Balloons in Bristol. The journey from Canada to Europe is expected to take between five and ten days.

