A reader has sent in video footage of ‘UFOs’ that he saw in the skies over Cuckfield recently.

Richard Kail from Haywards Heath said he captured the unusual sight on his way home from work on April 28.

“I was parked up at Cuckfield Pet and Country store at around 10.45pm,” he said. “I was looking roughly south from the car park there. I’d spotted these strange lights in the sky from around Warninglid on my drive home from Horsham, and just had to stop and look at them in more detail.”

Richard said he has ‘no idea’ what the strange lights are. He said it was ‘possibly some kind of spotlight, but there’s no obvious beam from the ground’.

He added: “As you can see, there seems to be two or three separate lights moving roughly, uniformly away from and back to each other again.”