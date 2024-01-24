Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual extravaganza is set to bring the district’s communities together to run through and around the towns of East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill.

Organisers said participants can complete an individual town race or a full marathon distance of 26.2 miles over three days.

Event director Simon Adby, from AHS Wellbeing said “We are excited to be once again organising The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend, there’s always such a great atmosphere. With the choice of race distances, it’s the perfect running event for new and seasoned runners, and the fun runs and mile races are an ideal opportunity for local families and younger runners to get involved.”

Runners taking part in the Burgess Hill fun run in 2023

Organisers are encouraging families, children and beginners to participate as Fun Runs and Mile races are set to take place every day before the main races. A Virtual Race is being organised as an option for those who cannot make it in person. This can be done between April 20 and May 6 and participants can complete their challenge in a location of their choice at their own pace, or in a wheelchair or while pushing a buggy.

Councillor Christopher Hobbs, MSDC Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Service said “I am delighted to see that the Mid Sussex Marathon weekend will be returning in 2024 for its 13th year. It is without a doubt a standout in our events calendar, drawing in not just the local community but also participants from far and wide.’ With multiple opportunities to take part, I invite everyone to lace up their running shoes, gather friends and family, and be part of a great weekend. With a little something for everyone, regardless of abilities, I encourage all to jump in and embrace this fantastic community event.”

Participants who complete all three town races will get a Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend technical T-shirt and a bespoke three-part medal. People who take part in a town race, Fun Run or Mile race will get a medal and category prizes. Organisers advise people to book town races in advance because spaces cannot be guaranteed on the day.

Visit midsussexmarathon.co.uk to find out more or to become a marshal.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend takes place due to the generous support of partners including Places Leisure, East Grinstead Town Council, Haywards Heath Town Council, Burgess Hill Town Council, Mid Sussex District Council. As well as sponsors Roche Diagnostics and London Gatwick.” It is supported by road running event company Nice Work.

Event schedule:

Saturday, May 4: East Grinstead Rugby Club, Saint Hill Road. 9.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run, 10am Mid Sussex Mile, 10.30am 10 Mile Race.

Sunday, May 5: Victoria Park, South Road, Haywards Heath. 9.30am Mid Sussex Fun Run, 10am Mid Sussex Mile, 10.30am 10 Mile Race.