Mid Sussex named fourth healthiest area in UK, according to study by medical cannabis clinic

Releaf’s (releaf.co.uk) study analysed regional data from the Office for National Statistics, the NHS, and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

Regions were ranked based on 17 metrics and grouped into five categories, which were: environment, behaviour, life expectancy, mental health, and disease. The study then coverted the results for each category into an overall score out of 100 to get the final ranking.

Tim Kirby, managing director at Releaf, said: “The data underscores the importance of unconventional approaches to health that go beyond medical interventions and how health is not to be measured only through physical wellbeing. These top-ranking areas exemplify the union between environmental factors, individual behaviours such as smoking habits, and community support systems in fostering healthier lifestyles and prolonging life expectancy.”

A new study by medical cannabis clinic Releaf has named Mid Sussex the fourth healthiest area in the UK. Picture: Google Street View

East Cambridgeshire came in first with a score of 67.76/100. Waverley came in second with a score of 66.7/100. In third place is West Oxfordshire, scoring 66.13/100. Mid Sussex was in fourth place with a score of 65.73/100.

Mole Valley is in eighth place with a score of 64.08 while Wokingham came in ninth with a score of 63.70.