Mid Sussex nature reserve gets new community orchard where residents can dedicate a tree to a loved one

Volunteers and council staff have planted a community orchard of 80 trees at a Mid Sussex nature reserve.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:40 BST

On Tuesday, March 28, Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team was joined by a group of helpers at Batchelors Farm.

The council thanked everyone who supported the project.

A spokesperson said: “Situated in the 33-acre nature reserve, which is owned by the Town Council, the Community Orchard is a project we hope will pay great dividends to the local community. Once established, the orchard will be open for residents to pick fruit and enjoy the peaceful scenery.”

Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council's maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
There is also a sponsorship programme. The council said: “We are always keen to work with the local community, and offer the opportunity to sponsor a tree in the orchard. The sponsorship cost is £80, to include a plaque which can hold your business name or message. This opportunity is open to local residents, who are invited to dedicate a tree to a loved one.”

Email [email protected]

Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
Tuesday, March 28, saw Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team and volunteers plant a new community orchard in Batchelors Farm.
