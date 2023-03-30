Volunteers and council staff have planted a community orchard of 80 trees at a Mid Sussex nature reserve.

On Tuesday, March 28, Burgess Hill Town Council’s maintenance team was joined by a group of helpers at Batchelors Farm.

The council thanked everyone who supported the project.

A spokesperson said: “Situated in the 33-acre nature reserve, which is owned by the Town Council, the Community Orchard is a project we hope will pay great dividends to the local community. Once established, the orchard will be open for residents to pick fruit and enjoy the peaceful scenery.”

There is also a sponsorship programme. The council said: “We are always keen to work with the local community, and offer the opportunity to sponsor a tree in the orchard. The sponsorship cost is £80, to include a plaque which can hold your business name or message. This opportunity is open to local residents, who are invited to dedicate a tree to a loved one.”

