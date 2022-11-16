Christmas came early for volunteers at Mid Sussex Radio as the team received new blue polo shirts.

Community director Tony Parris thanked the generosity of Steve Willis of Steve Willis Apprenticeship Training Centre, which is based at the Sheddingdean Estate in Burgess Hill.

Tony said: “The photo shows the new blue polo shirts, which not only have the Mid Sussex Radio logo on them but also the Steve Willis Training logo. Steve Willis has sponsored the whole project and the MSR Team are very grateful for his funding.”

The new blue polo shirts have the Mid Sussex Radio and Steve Willis Training logos on them

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex Radio is the new name for Burgess Hill Radio, an Ofcom licenced Community Radio Station broadcasting on 103.8FM. They broadcast to central and south Mid Sussex, covering an area including Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Bolney, Cowfold, Handcross, Ardingly, North Chailey, South Chailey, Plumpton, Ditchling, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Sayers Common, Hickstead and Goddards Green.