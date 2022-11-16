Community director Tony Parris thanked the generosity of Steve Willis of Steve Willis Apprenticeship Training Centre, which is based at the Sheddingdean Estate in Burgess Hill.
Tony said: “The photo shows the new blue polo shirts, which not only have the Mid Sussex Radio logo on them but also the Steve Willis Training logo. Steve Willis has sponsored the whole project and the MSR Team are very grateful for his funding.”
Mid Sussex Radio is the new name for Burgess Hill Radio, an Ofcom licenced Community Radio Station broadcasting on 103.8FM. They broadcast to central and south Mid Sussex, covering an area including Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Bolney, Cowfold, Handcross, Ardingly, North Chailey, South Chailey, Plumpton, Ditchling, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Sayers Common, Hickstead and Goddards Green.
People can listen to the station at www.burgesshillradio.co.uk.