Mid Sussex students set to build hovercrafts as the district’s STEM Challenge returns

Students from across Mid Sussex are set to build their own hovercrafts this year.

The latest Mid Sussex STEM Challenge is launching on Friday, October 13, with a special event at the MSDC Council Chamber at 2pm.

Organisers said an extra school will join the challenge this year with two more high profile companies joining the team of STEM Ambassadors.

Haywards Heath Town Team chairman Ruth de Mierre said: “The challenge is designed to inspire the most talented of our students as, this year, they will be researching and building a hovercraft. We’re only giving them a standard platform from which they need to produce a vehicle capable of picking up a payload while completing a circuit around the South Lawn of Borde Hill as many times as possible.

Last year, professor Winfried Hensinger, director of the Sussex Centre for Quantum Technologies, spoke at the launch of the Mid Sussex STEM challenge 2022

“Each School’s student team will be charged with designing and assembling such a vehicle to the required specification that meets the challenges set across a predetermined course.”

In May, senior school and college students took part in a thrilling race at the South of England Showground for the 2022 STEM Challenge. Last year’s task was to research, develop and build a remote-controlled vehicle.

Ruth de Mierre continued: “All types of engineering and medical companies have come together to ensure that students can understand just what a diverse and successful career lies ahead by continuing with Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths subjects. These skills are paramount to the economy of our area, where research has shown that engineering accounts for 34 per cent of turnover and we’re delighted to welcome both Thales and Conti Engineering who join our team of Flowserve, PSM Marine Engineering, Adelphi, Nuffield Hospital, Bike Smart, Edwards and Balfour Beatty, all of whom are as keen as the students themselves. Each of the companies involved will provide a STEM Ambassador to work with every school as well as bring them into the workplace to show the excitement of the ‘real world’ and to put their STEM learning in context. Not only that but, with the help of Nuffield Health, the students will prepare a Marketing and Business Management Plan.”

