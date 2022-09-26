Edit Account-Sign Out
Midhurst group celebrates U3A day

The Midhurst U3A held a special open day at The Old Library.

By Charlotte Harding
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:28 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:29 pm

The event was part of U3A day, which took place on Saturday, September 25.

Philip Watts, vice-chairman of the group, said: “The event was a big success, drawing over 70 people with almost a dozen new members signing up on the spot and many more enquiring about all u3a offers to anyone who has finished full-time work.”

The event featured displays from many of Midhurst U3A’s 40 plus groups covering a huge range of interests.

People finding out more about Midhurst's U3A group.

Art Appreciation, Local history, Dog Walking, Darts & Bowls, IT and Computers and Climate Change were just a few of the interest areas ‘on show’.

Midhurst u3a has more than 300 members and is one of over 1,000 such organisations throughout Britain.

Midhurst u3a offers the opportunity to socialise, take part in special interest groups, monthly meetings or go on one of the outings.

It's easy to join and £10 for the current year (to March 31, 2023).

Monthly talks are usually held at the Methodist Church Hall in North Street, Midhurst. Doors open at 2pm. It is not necessary to book, it is £2 for members, £3 for visitors.

For more information, visit midhurstu3a.org.uk

