Midhurst named on list of UK's 'most relaxing' staycation destinations

Midhurst has been named in a list of the UK’s most relaxing staycation destinations this week.

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th May 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:11 BST

Scoring 62.3 out of ten, the West Sussex market town was described as ‘charming’ by the teams behind the survey, who added that it is a ‘great spot for those looking for good weather.’

According to the survey, Midhurst receives 1,621 hours of sunshine every year, with just 114 rainy days. The town also scored highly for things to do, the team said, with 26 Royal Horticultural Society gardens and 64 National Trust sites nearby.

Midhurst wasn’t the only Sussex destination on the list, however; Lewes was also included at number 27 on the list.

Midhurst Summer Street Party. Pic S Robards SR2208272Midhurst Summer Street Party. Pic S Robards SR2208272
Midhurst Summer Street Party. Pic S Robards SR2208272

Topping off the list was Alresford, in Hampshire, which scored 75.1 out of 100, with 1,824 hours of sunshine and just 110 rainy days every year.

In order to compile the list, the team at ARRAN sense of Scotland compared 100 different towns and villages using data from nine different criteria ranging from accommodation costs to activities, pollution levels and weather to create a comprehensive list of the UK’s most relaxing staycations.

The list comes as staycations remain popular in the UK, despite the fact that COVID-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency, according to the World Health Organisation. Rather than risk catching the disease abroad or spreading it to other countries, many Brits are opting to explore the country on their doorstep, flocking to countryside retreats and coastal havens up and down the UK in a bid to escape from busy city life.

