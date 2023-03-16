Midhurst Town council praises residents who stepped up to support victims of hotel fire

Midhurst Town Council has praised residents who stepped up to help the victims of the Angel Inn hotel fire earlier today.

The fire broke out at 1am this morning and all thirty guests were safely evacuated by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Teams, who sent 14 teams to bring the flames under control. They are now being cared for at the District Council’s rest centre.

Jessica Brown Fuller, events officer for the Midhurst Town Council has since praised the fire service’s rapid response, as well as the business owners and residents who stepped up to support their fellow man in a time of dramatic and keenly-felt need.

"West Sussex County Council are well equipped and very quick to act in emergency situations such as this. They have provided support to those in the Angel Hotel rapidly,” she said.

“So now we need to rally around the people who lived and worked in the buildings next to The Angel Hotel.”

To do so, she made clear the town council are planning to start a gofundme to help business owners and residents recoup some of the losses sustained after the massive fire. She also praised the efforts of volunteers who worked to gather donations and emergency supplies for those stranded by the flames – many of whom were shop managers who could not work for the day, thanks to the flames.

