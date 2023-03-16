Edit Account-Sign Out
Midhurst hotel fire: Community rallies round Ukrainian refugees displaced by devastating blaze

The Midhurst community has shown its support for dozens of Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced following a devastating fire in the town today (Thursday, March 16).

By Joe Stack
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:13 GMT

More than thirty Ukrainian men, women and children were evacuated from The Angel Inn in North Street after a fire broke out in the early hours.

The hotel has been destroyed in the fire and emergency services remain at the scene.

Carol Lintott, chair of the town council, said the council has bee ‘inundated’ with donations. She said: “Midhurst Town Council is grateful for the outpouring of support from our local community, we’ve been inundated with donations and we ask for no more at this time. Our thoughts are with those who have lost possessions, homes and businesses but we are so thankful that no one was injured.”

ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE
A fundraiser has also been set up to help those affected by the blaze. You can find it here.

One donor said: “This is a horrible thing to happen, both to the refugees and the Angel.”

District council leader Eileen Lintill said everyone who was evacuated from the building is being cared for at the Chichester District Council rest centre.

District councillor Gordon McAra said: “It has been a strong response from the town so much so we have stopped collecting. But we are still trying to find suit cases and phone chargers.”

He added that teams were working to source temporary accommodation.

