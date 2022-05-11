The 100th anniversary afternoon tea was held at the Spread Eagle Hotel in April.

Jill O’Grady, secretary of the group, said: “The birthday cake had a cross-stitch design stitched by a member to depict Midhurst WI in the community. Only 11 members, including two past members, attended.

“Due to so few members now and with no-one volunteering to take over as president, secretary and treasurer, the WI is now preparing to close.”

If anyone locally would like to re-start it, the West Sussex Federation, based in Chichester, would be pleased to talk to them. You can contact them on [email protected]

1. Some past and present members of Midhurst WI. Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

2. Some past and present members of Midhurst WI which is looking for people to take it over. Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales