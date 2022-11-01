The nine-storey building, at the eastern end of The Boulevard in Crawley town centre, will provide civic and office space for the council on the lower 3.5 floors. Above are 5.5 floors of Grade A commercial office space that will generate income to help maintain council services into the future.

Now that practical completion has been achieved, final snagging is being carried out and the council’s mobilisation plans have begun. This includes some decorating, IT infrastructure and furniture installation.

Councillor Michael Jones said: “The town hall redevelopment is a vital part of securing our ability to afford high-quality services, while helping regenerate the town centre and reducing the town’s carbon emissions.

Milestone as Crawley Borough Council takes possession of new town hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is still work to do before we move in but this is a major milestone in the project.Thanks to everyone who has played their part in getting us to this important stage.”