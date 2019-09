Missing Keira Puriwal from Peacehaven has been found.

She went missing from her home at around 10.30am on Saturday (September 14) .

Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Keira Puriwal, 13, who had been missing from her home in Peacehaven since Saturday has been found safe and well in Brighton.”

