The model by Andrew Belsey and the unknown Crawley model amker

Andrew Belsey, from Coulsdon, Surrey, was handed the detailed parts six years ago and has now made the incredible piece and he wants to be able to credit the Crawley model maker after finding a way to present it.

Mr Belsey said: “About 15 years ago somebody who lived in the Crawley area was making a model of a concentration camp but he was unable to finish the project.

“I don’t know his name or whether he is still alive?

“A friend of his was able to rescue some of his model and these pieces were passed to a series of friends, in an effort to find somebody who could make use of them.

“About 6 years ago they were handed to me, as a model maker who is fascinated by history and works in tiny scales.

“ I would love to find out the name of the original modelmaker so that I can credit him for his delicate detailed work.

“I would at least like to show his family how I have displayed his work and I intend to donate the model to a museum or exhibition dedicated to the Holocaust.”

The full model

Mr Belsey, whose educational WW1 trench models have been viewed by millions on the internet went on to explain how he finished how he put the model together.

“I was handed a box of parts, including several hundred painted figures, and I have been contemplating how to present a model of the Holocaust sensitively and concisely for several years,” he said.

“I chose not to use some of the rescued parts and focused on the transportation of people into the camp.

“By using the row of eight cattle trucks, to set the length of the model, I went on to create a fence and watchtowers behind the trucks indicating the camp that they have been brought into.

“I was going to paint a backdrop of buildings but was then inspired to show rows of photos taken by the Nazis of the victims.

“The model has received a good reception on internet forums, including some Jewish groups, and I have always stated that I am presenting someone else’s work.”

Architectural model maker has given Mr Belsey a career and he makes military models in his spare time.

You can find more of my work on my website https://andybelseymodels.wixsite.com/mysite If anyone knows the name of the original Crawley modelmaker, could they please contact Mr Belsey via email: [email protected]