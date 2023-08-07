Monster truck rides and more as Truckfest rolls into South of England showground in West Sussex this month

The event is at the South of England Showground, Ardingly, on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20. Visit www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-south-east/day-tickets.
The show will have the UK’s top trucks on display, as well as American super trucks, Monster Truck Slingshot and monster truck rides.
Truckfest’s event director Bob Limming said: “Our team always want to make sure we bring you the event you have grown to love over the past 40 years. Whenever we ask our visitors why they come to Truckfest the reply is always the same – ‘We’ve come for the Trucks’. And we promise you we will still have lots of trucks and lots of family fun for all the family at Truckfest South East. We ask you for your convenience to pre-book online and you can do so on the Truckfest website where you will of course enjoy the pre-booking discount.”