Monthly market returns to Midhurst

Midhurst Town Council, working with the Town Trust have announced the monthly market will be making its return to the town.

From Saturday, April 2, from 9am to 2pm, residents and visitors alike will be able to sample and purchase fresh, local produce in the Market Square.

The market will run in the heart of the town every first Saturday of the month and will also include craft, gift and table top stalls in the Old Library on Knockhundred Row.

Bray, the company that had run the markets, discontinued the market after a small number of shopkeepers complained to them that the market sold the same goods as themselves and asked them to stop.

Bray then tried to find stall-holders who could comply with their request, but it proved impossible; so in the final week of the market on August 7 very few stalls appeared.

If you are a local small business that is interested in trading at the market, please email Jess Brown-Fuller at [email protected]