Eastbourne remembered all those who have lost their lives in wartime conflict during the service at the War Memorial Roundabout by Cornfield Road.

Traditionally, thousands of people attend the event which begins in Terminus Road with a parade of representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations.

The thanksgiving service was accompanied by musicians and included a two-minute silence at 11am along with the official wreath laying. The commemoration event concluded with the continuation of the parade by ex-military personnel past the war memorial via South Street.

Before the event Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan said: “It is always very well supported and a chance for individuals and the community to honour those who serve and sacrifice their lives (or risk their lives) to defend our great nation and our way of life.”

