More than 80 unpaid carers attend Carers Rights Day event in Haywards Heath

The event was held on Thursday, November 23.

Organisers hailed it as a great success with plenty of rights information from speaker Claire Edwards RN, Eldercare Consultant.

A spokesperson from Dolphins PPG Patient Participation Group said: “(Claire is) a registered nurse with many years of experience in providing invaluable emotional and practical support to older people and their families, helping them to navigate the NHS and Social Services maze, find the right care solutions, and access all available financial support from the state.”

The participants included: Carers Support West Sussex, Age UK, Carers Health Team, Carers Support West Sussex, Carewise, Haywards Heath Foodbank, Give Us a Break, Headway, Horsham Pain Care Practice, Hourgalss, Impact, Know Dementia, Mid Sussex Older People’s Council, Parkinson’s Mid Sussex, Preventional Assessment Team, Royal Voluntary Service, St Peter & St James’s Hospice, Strole Association, Sussex Community Foundation Trust and West Sussex Young Carers.

Haywards Heath Town Council Leader and MSDC councillor Paul Lucraft outlined the importance of the event for the community and was accompanied by councillors Abdul Bashar and Imogen Wilson.

Both Mid Sussex Wellbeing, with their Body analysis MOT, and the Dolphin Leisure Centre, with information on Referral and Rehab Classes, exhibited. The event was organised by Dolphins Practice and Newtons Practice with Care Coordinators and Social Prescribers attending. Publicity was given to a Wakehurst Place Community Initiative, which offers caring groups a £36 membership covering 60 tickets for people who face physical, sensory, psychological, or social barriers to visiting Wakehurst on their own.

