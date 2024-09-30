More traffic chaos predicted as major Hastings road set to close

The A21 Sedlescombe Road North will be closed between the entrance to Dunelm and the junction of the A28 Westfield Lane between 8pm and 6am on Sunday 29 and Monday 30 September.

This is because of the East Sussex County Council and Balfour Beatty Living Places project to connect Queensway Gateway to the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, via Whitworth Road.

Motorists have already experienced two weeks of long delays and tailbacks on the A21 and Sedlescombe Road North and have expressed anger that no construction work has got underway on the new Queensway Gateway project.

Commenting on the situation, a county council spokesperson said: “We can assure residents that work is being carried out on the Queensway Gateway road. As with any scheme of this scale, there is a lot of preparation work that needs to take place before the more visible work begins, and this can only be done safely with traffic management in place.

“Work carried out over the past two weeks, both during the day and overnight, includes drainage surveys and repairs, ecological surveys and lining, as well as work on traffic signals, street lighting and signposts.

“We appreciate the frustration that diversions and delays can cause and we apologise for the inconvenience. We are monitoring traffic flow using live data. This allows us to adapt temporary traffic signal timings to minimise waiting times.”

Have you read? Stretch of Hastings area coast road to close for five weeks

Have you read? Latest on rail disruption to Hastings line with weeks of tunnel repair work planned

1 . Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. A21 Sedlescombe Road North. Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. A21 Sedlescombe Road North. Photo: staff

2 . Traffic on Sedlescombe Road North/A21 on September 23 2024. Traffic on Sedlescombe Road North/A21 on September 23 2024. Photo: staff

3 . Sedlescombe Road North roadworks Sedlescombe Road North roadworks Photo: supplied