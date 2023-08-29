More travellers have set up camp at Worthing beauty spot – and they have been served with a legal notice to vacate.

According to West Sussex County Council, there are now 17 caravans parked at Goring Gap.

The initial group of six arrived on Sunday, August 20. As of Friday, the council said there 13 vehicles at the site.

More travellers arrived over the weekend – joined by a black and white horse, pictured chained to the grass on Goring Greensward.

A council spokesperson said: “All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will proceed. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

In a statement earlier this month, when the original group first arrived, Sussex Police said officers ‘responded to a report of an unauthorised encampment’ at Goring Gap.

“Officers attended and engaged with the group and were made aware of reports of criminal damage in the area,” a police spokesperson said.

"The matter was handed over to the local authority as the lead agency.”

Anyone with any evidence, such as mobile, CCTV or dash-cam footage was asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 477 of 20/08.

In a statement on Friday evening (August 25), Beccy Cooper, Labour councillor for Marine Ward and Worthing Borough Council leader, said: “Members of the travelling community are currently located at Goring Gap. We know that this is often not an easy situation for permanent communities living nearby and other residents who access the space for business and leisure.

“As is our customary practice, we have provided extra bins to keep the area clean and are regularly checking the site to minimise the impact on residents.

“West Sussex County Council has served those parked there with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. The county council, with Sussex Police, will continue to monitor the site over the bank holiday weekend.

“Any issues with anti-social behaviour should be reported to Sussex Police by calling 101.”

Click here or call 01243 642139 to report an unauthorised encampment to West Sussex County Council.

Below, we look at what the authorities can do in these scenarios and what human rights gypsies and travellers have.

Who are Gypsies and travellers?

Gypsies and travellers travel the country as part of a nomadic way of life. As with any other individual, all gypsies and travellers have rights under the 1998 Human Rights Act.

Romany Gypsies and Irish Travellers are also protected against discrimination on the basis of their ethnic origins under the 2010 Equalities Act.

In 2014, Amnesty International estimated there were 200,000-300,000 Gypsy and Irish Travellers in the UK.

What is an unauthorised encampment?

This is when a group of people with vehicles trespass on land with the plan to reside there without the owner’s consent. This is a civil matter not a criminal offence.

What must the council do?

The council will check to see how tidy the site is, how much it is disrupting local residents and businesses, and whether it is obstructing highways or public rights of way.

The council must also check the general health and welfare of the group and the children’s education.

Usually the council will try to negotiate a leaving date with the travellers rather than having to go down the more costly court route.

However, if this is not possible, the council must follow a set procedure which involves proving ownership of the land, giving details of the illegal encampment, and then serving notices and summonses in order to successfully obtain a court order to evict the travellers from the site.

What can you do if they are on private land?

If they are camped on private land without the landowner’s permission it is the landowner’s responsibility to prevent it and evict them. This can be done by asking them to leave and by starting court proceedings.

What can the police do?

Police will visit sites reported to them and if there are six or more vehicles, officers can use powers under section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

They will take action if criminal activity, public disorder or disruption to the local community can be established.

