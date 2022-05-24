Morrisons buys Meridian Shopping Centre as Peacehaven Library remains in current location

However, plans to relocate have now been put on hold, and the library will remain in the Meridian Centre following confirmation that the current site will remain operational until early 2024.

Councillor Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member, said: “Given the very short notice period on our lease and limited options for a temporary library in the town, it was important that we acted quickly to ensure the continuation of high-quality library provision in Peacehaven.

Peacehaven Library's current home in the Meridian Centre

“Officers worked extremely hard to find a suitable alternative temporary home for the library and obtained planning permission to allow a change of use of the Joff Centre.”

East Sussex County Council said it received assurances from Morrisons that the current centre will be appropriately managed and maintained over the next two years.

Councillor Dowling continued: “With new proposals currently being developed, officers have had positive initial discussions with Morrisons about the inclusion of a new permanent site for the library in their proposals that would be leased to ESCC.

"We are looking forward to continuing to work with the new owner of the site as they develop their plans and seek planning permission for redevelopment of the Meridian Centre, and we will be seeking to ensure that these include a library."

The MP for Brighton, Kemptown and Peacehaven joined campaigners on the picket line outside East Sussex County Council Hall in Lewes yesterday (December 15)

Campaigners say it is putting their library in a 'cupboard'.

At the protest, Mr Russell-Moyle said: "I am extremely disappointed by the decision. The truth is this decision contributes towards a continued downward spiral of the Meridian Centre. The council does not have the people of this county at its heart.

"It appears libraries in the east, such as Rye - a small village - can open for the longest hours in the county, and why is that? It’s because the officers and members who represent it live in the east of East Sussex. They just have self-interest at heart. People [in Peacehaven] have been let down.”