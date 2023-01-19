Mother and daughter duo from Bognor Regis to organise and perform at charity concert

A mother and daughter performance duo from Bognor Regis have organised a charity concert to raise money for the Dementia Support charity at Sage House.

Set to take place at the Newtown Sports and Social Club on March 24, the concert will feature performances from a range of local acts covering a variety of genres, with all proceeds destined for the Tangmere based charity.

Organiser Zoe Pniewski, who will be performing on stage with her mother Yvonne Edwards, said the charity has a special place in her heart, having supported her grandmother throughout her time with the condition.

“Sage House have really helped my family. My nan’s got dementia and they’ve really helped us, so this concert is really all about saying thank you,” she added.

Zoe Pniewski with mother Yvonne Edwards. Photo: Paul Midcalf at Audio Sorcery.

Sage House is a day and respite centre in Tangmere that organises a range of activities for people living with dementia. With bingo, accessible fitness classes, art workshops and more, staff pride themselves on providing expert support, guidance and care for those living with dementia.

Tickets cost £5 each, and guests can also enter a raffle for a variety of exciting prizes, including three signed David Walliams books and a signed book by Stephen Fry.

“We’ve got all sorts of prizes. I have bottles of wine, days out to Wakehurst Place and Leonardslee Gardens and much more. All if the performers will be giving their services free for the evening and all proceeds from tickets and raffle sales will go to Dementia Support at Sage House.”

Information and tickets from [email protected], call Zoe on 07587 158999 or Lisa at Sage House on 01243 888691.

