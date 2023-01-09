Three Sussex neighbours win a total of £90,000 in People's Postcode Lottery

Three neighbours in Bognor Regis are kicking off the new year in style after winning £90,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The neighbours, who have asked to remain anonymous, won the massive payout when PO21 3LJ was announced as a winning address in the People's Postcode Lottery yesterday (January 8). All living on Bucklands Drive, the three neighbours won a lifechanging £30,000 each.

Judie McCourt, a Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “What a way to start 2023 for three of our players in Bognor Regis! A massive congratulations to the lucky winners. I hope they enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun spending the money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners everyday. Participants play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws – meaning they always stand a chance of winning.

PPL ambassador Judie McCourt. Photo: Skywall Photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, the lottery’s legions of players have raised more than a billion pounds for a range of good causes.

Read more