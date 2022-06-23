Rustington Golf Centre. Picture: Google

The MP for Arundel & South Downs has written to Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities, Local Government, and Levelling Up, to ask him to reject an appeal by the developer seeking to overturn the local authority’s decision to refuse planning permission.

The main concerns raised by Mr Griffith relate to the large scale of the developments and its impact on the character of the locality, the environment and road safety concerns – echoing the concerns of Arun District Council.

The appeal to the Secretary of State against Arun District Council’s decision to refuse planning permission will be decided on the basis of a public inquiry. Mr Griffith is encouraging residents and stakeholders to make their voices and concerns heard by June 29 – details on how to do so are available at www.andrewgriffithmp.com/rustington

Mr Griffith said: “I support the findings of Arun District Council, which rightly refused planning permission on well-founded grounds. These concerns ought to be heeded by the planning inspectorate deciding the appeal and I encourage everyone affected to make representations to ensure that local voices are heard clearly as part of this process.”

Mr Griffith also renewed his previous calls for bodies like the Environment Agency, Southern Water, and Natural England to use their existing powers to oppose unsustainable development plans.