MP for Brighton Kemptown Lloyd Russell-Moyle raised the issue of the downsizing of Peacehaven library in parliament.

Plans for the town’s Meridian Centre will see Morrisons taking over the site of the current library, which will be demolished and rebuilt.

Russell-Moyle spoke in Parliament on January 26. He said: "Mr speaker can I raise the plight of Peacehaven and Telscombe connovation. Over 23,000 people, no FE (further education) provision, high free school meals and pupil premiums despite improving literacy and numeracy still below average, where the county council wishes to downgrade the library from 900 square metres to 300 square metres and have reduced opening times.

“Will the minister join with me in calling for libraries of appropriate size in large towns and will the department publish statutory guidelines on the square meterage and opening times per population that is expected in large towns."

Plans for Peacehaven Meridian Centre, Morrisons

Morrisons say they “want to provide a new, vibrant town centre including a range of commercial, retail and community facilities.”

Their plans state that the supermarket will occupy a 27,000 square feet sales area, 50 per cent larger than the existing Co-op. A public square will be included for markets and community events, and they plan to include a range of other units for retail and commercial uses. The Community House will be included in the scheme, as will a replacement library building.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Morrisons have submitted a planning application for the Meridian Centre, which includes a new purpose-built library. We continue the positive discussions we have been having with Morrisons and seek to ensure the needs of the local community are met within the new development.

Peacehaven library faces downsizing in Morrisons redevelopment of Meridian Centre. Photo: Peter Cripps

“Since 2018 we have been considering the option of a smaller, more cost-effective premises to replace the current library which is larger than required and includes a large amount of unused back-office space. Should Morrisons receive planning permission for its current proposals, with the county council agreeing terms, we would continue to provide a quality needs-focussed library service in Peacehaven from the purpose-built library offering all of the current range of services. There are no plans for changes to opening hours at the library.”

There will be a presentation by Morrisons representatives in the main hall at Community House from 6pm, to 7:15pm on Thursday February 16.