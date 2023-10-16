BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

MP urges Horsham residents to help combat youth vaping

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is urging local residents to help tackle youth vaping.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He is encouraging people to take part in a Government consultation on creating a smoke free generation as well as combatting vaping.

People of all ages being asked to share their thoughts on the Prime Minister’s proposals which would mean children who turn 14 this year or younger will never legally be sold cigarettes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The consultation can be found on the Government website or by using the following link: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/creating-a-smokefree-generation-and-tackling-youth-vaping?fbclid=IwAR2hW_tX5qK6Jp5-ygW0rNYABihP-7mg8R6OctZ93GgGya8gN3XXEkKqMms

Most Popular
Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is urging people to help combat youth vaping and cigarette smoking. Photo: PixabayHorsham MP Jeremy Quin is urging people to help combat youth vaping and cigarette smoking. Photo: Pixabay
Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is urging people to help combat youth vaping and cigarette smoking. Photo: Pixabay

Jeremy said a number of worried parents had been in touch with him: “I am often contacted by constituents who are concerned about young people vaping. The consultation includes proposals to restrict child friendly flavours and bright coloured packaging.

Have you read? New shop set to bring a taste of Italy to Horsham town centre

"The consultation also considers restrictions to the sale of disposable vapes.

“The consultation will last eight weeks and I really would encourage those concerned on this issue to share their thoughts and experiences.”

Related topics:Prime MinisterGovernmentItaly