Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He is encouraging people to take part in a Government consultation on creating a smoke free generation as well as combatting vaping.

People of all ages being asked to share their thoughts on the Prime Minister’s proposals which would mean children who turn 14 this year or younger will never legally be sold cigarettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation can be found on the Government website or by using the following link: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/creating-a-smokefree-generation-and-tackling-youth-vaping?fbclid=IwAR2hW_tX5qK6Jp5-ygW0rNYABihP-7mg8R6OctZ93GgGya8gN3XXEkKqMms

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is urging people to help combat youth vaping and cigarette smoking. Photo: Pixabay

Jeremy said a number of worried parents had been in touch with him: “I am often contacted by constituents who are concerned about young people vaping. The consultation includes proposals to restrict child friendly flavours and bright coloured packaging.

"The consultation also considers restrictions to the sale of disposable vapes.