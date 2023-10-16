MP urges Horsham residents to help combat youth vaping
and live on Freeview channel 276
He is encouraging people to take part in a Government consultation on creating a smoke free generation as well as combatting vaping.
People of all ages being asked to share their thoughts on the Prime Minister’s proposals which would mean children who turn 14 this year or younger will never legally be sold cigarettes.
The consultation can be found on the Government website or by using the following link: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/creating-a-smokefree-generation-and-tackling-youth-vaping?fbclid=IwAR2hW_tX5qK6Jp5-ygW0rNYABihP-7mg8R6OctZ93GgGya8gN3XXEkKqMms
Jeremy said a number of worried parents had been in touch with him: “I am often contacted by constituents who are concerned about young people vaping. The consultation includes proposals to restrict child friendly flavours and bright coloured packaging.
"The consultation also considers restrictions to the sale of disposable vapes.
“The consultation will last eight weeks and I really would encourage those concerned on this issue to share their thoughts and experiences.”