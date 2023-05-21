Must see property: Grade 2 listed house for sale in one of the most historic and charming streets in Sussex

A rare chance has come up to purchase a stunning Grade 2 listed property in cobbled Mermaid Street in the heart of the medieval town of Rye.

The beautiful street stakes claim to having one of the oldest pubs in Sussex – The Mermaid Inn which was first constructed in 1156 before it was completely rebuilt in 1420. The street has featured in a number of films and television programmes.

The three double bedroom semi detached property, circa 1400's, is on the corner of Mermaid Street and Traders Passage and is listed for sale with Harris and Rigby Property Ltd who are inviting offers over £650,000.

The property contains a wealth of original features and is within walking distance to Rye mainline railway station, with links to Ashford International with its high speed rail service to London. It is also close to the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve.

Features include a large inglenook fireplace with original oak mantle over and nook above, and beams throughout. Historical records show the property was once part of the Old Coach house public house, which later became The Trader before becoming a private residential dwelling.

Parts of the property recently having been updated including a modern kitchen and shower room. The kitchen comprises of a good range of wall and base units, including pan drawers in a neutral grey tone with white metro wall tiles beneath wall units. Laminate worktop. Integrated Electrolux fridge and dishwasher. Zanussi electric oven, four ring gas hob, stainless steel extractor. White ceramic butler sink with mixer taps.

double aspect paned windows are fitted with colonial shutters. and the property has gas fired central heating.

Have you read? Meet the many ghosts of the most haunted pub in Sussex

Have you read? Secret Sussex stations your network train will never stop at

1 . Rye property Historic Mermaid Street Photo: supplied

2 . Rye property The lounge Photo: supplied

3 . Rye property The property on the corner of Traders Passage and Mermaid Street Photo: supplied

4 . Rye property The kitchen has fitted appliances Photo: supplied

Next Page Page 1 of 4