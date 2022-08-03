Muster Green in Haywards Heath wins eighth Green Flag Award in a record-breaking year

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin said: “After two years that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that Muster Green has achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our brilliant Grounds Team that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We take excellent care of Muster Green, which was designated a conservation area in 1979.”

Muster Green in Haywards Heath has won its eighth Green Flag Award

The mayor said that no pesticides or peat are used at Muster Green.

Bat and bird boxes are installed and maintained, while all green waste is recycled and old bulbs are donated to community groups and residents.

He said: “With its traditional flower beds set among this tree lined green, Muster Green really is a fabulous green space in the heart of our town and I congratulate our Grounds Team and our Haywards Heath IN BLOOM Committee for all the hard work and volunteering they do to keep our town green and beautiful.

Muster Green in Haywards Heath has won its eighth Green Flag Award

“It is also marvellous for our community that Haywards Heath has retained three Green Flag awards with Victoria Park and Beech Hurst Gardens also winning Green Flags for 2022/23, and my congratulations go to Mid Sussex District Council for these awards.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd congratulated everyone involved in making Muster Green worthy of a Green Flag Award, calling it ‘a vital green space for the community in Haywards Heath’.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.