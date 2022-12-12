Mystery buyer snaps up Billingshurst village green - for almost four times its asking price

The green – in Birch Drive, Billingshurst – was sold at an online auction on Thursday for £19,000 after being put up for sale with an asking price of £5,000.
Residents in the area raised concerns last week about the sale with fears that the land could end up being developed.
However, West Sussex County Council confirmed that the land has ‘village green status’ and therefore cannot be built upon.
London-based auctioneers McHugh & Co, who conducted the sale, declined to say who had bought the land. A spokesperson, when asked if the new owner had been made aware that the land had village green status, said: “We haven’t said that the land had any planning permission.”
The county council said last week that it was contacting the agents to ensure that they made it clear to potential buyers that the land was protected.