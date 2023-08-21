BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Mystery winner scoops £155,321 on National Lottery

A mystery EuroMillions winner has won £155,321 on the National Lottery.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:09 BST

The lucky woman – known only as Mrs C – matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday June 30 and now plans to go on holiday and treat the family.

The lucky Surrey local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like the winning Mrs C, release some details through partial publicity.

A mystery woman has scooped £155,132 on the National LotteryA mystery woman has scooped £155,132 on the National Lottery
A mystery woman has scooped £155,132 on the National Lottery

Have you read? Horsham landmark cafe closed – this is why

Vinyl revival helps South Downs record shop owner to ‘live the dream’

National Lottery senior winners’ advisor Andy Carter said: “What incredible news for Mrs C for winning this fantastic prize! She can look forward to a holiday of a lifetime and treating her family!”

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball.

Related topics:National LotterySurrey
Follow us