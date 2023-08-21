The lucky woman – known only as Mrs C – matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday June 30 and now plans to go on holiday and treat the family.

The lucky Surrey local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like the winning Mrs C, release some details through partial publicity.

A mystery woman has scooped £155,132 on the National Lottery

National Lottery senior winners’ advisor Andy Carter said: “What incredible news for Mrs C for winning this fantastic prize! She can look forward to a holiday of a lifetime and treating her family!”