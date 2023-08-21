Horsham landmark cafe closed - this is why
Questions are being raised over a landmark cafe in Horsham town centre.
People have taken to social media speculating over the future of Esquires coffee house in The Forum after it shut suddenly recently.
People had earlier lamented the sorry state of once-thriving plants surrounding the circular building.
But Horsham District Council – which owns the cafe – said this week that the cafe had closed for a spruce-up.
It is currently surrounded by metal fencing.
A spokesperson said: "The council does own the Esquires property. It is currently closed for refurbishment and it is estimated that it will be reopened by mid-September."