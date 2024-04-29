Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But organisers of the naturist dinner say that clothing is ‘optional’ if some diners shy away from eating in the buff.

The event is being held at Cobblestone Tea House in Steyning on May 14 from 7pm. It’s being organised by Nothing On Events whose founder, business analyst Adam Ford, said: “Whether you're officially a naturist or naked person, curious about the lifestyle or simply happy sharing the venue with naked people, you will not be obligated to undress.

"Although I guarantee for some that the ‘what if’ will win out and you too can experience the liberation of socialising without clothes.”

Naturist Adam Ford set up a company called Nothing On Events to provide activities for people to experience while in the nude

Tickets, priced at £30 per person – which includes a two course dinner and a drink – are available from www.nothingonevents.co.uk

The company itself says its events “are everyday activities but the dress code most certainly is not. Nothing On Events aims to normalise naturism and social nudity whilst breaking down the negative stereotypes of media-inspired body image and encourage everybody to accept their body as it is.”

The company has held a number of similar previous events in Sussex including in Horsham, Worthing and Littlehampton.

The first one was held at a village pub near Guildford in 2022 and proved a roaring success.

Adam explained that guests arrive at the venues fully clothed but then undress. “Everyone gets dressed before they go home,” he said.