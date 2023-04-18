Walkers are getting set to stride out in the nude at historic gardens near Horsham – and it’s all in a good cause.

The naked walk is being held at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding in June to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

The walkers will be among thousands of people across the UK who will strip off their clothes at various venues to take part in British Naturism’s Naked Heart Walks.

A spokesperson for British Naturism says people will ‘experience the exhilaration of being nude in the great outdoors, boosting their mental and physical health, reducing their stress – and having a lot of fun.’

The organisation says that research carried out last year showed that nearly seven million people in Britain describe themselves as ‘naturists’ or ‘nudists.’

Spokesman Andrew Welch said: “Taboos around nudity are eroding and the health and well-being benefits of going naked are more widely understood, with more and more people wanting to get the exhilarating feelings for themselves.

"I’m delighted to see the number of our Naked Heart Walks more than double this year and would encourage anyone to come and give it a go – and raise much needed funds for our charity partner, British Heart Foundation.”

Foundation fundraising manager Ben Bishop said: “There are lots of ways you can support the BHF and this is one of the more unusual, but why not try something new? It is an opportunity to free yourself from everyday constraints while enjoying the beautiful surroundings and stunning locations where these walks are being held.

"Whether you dare to bare or keep your clothes on you can take part knowing that you will be helping our researchers find the new treatments and cures that can keep families together longer.”

The naked walk at Leonardslee will take place on June 17 from 5.30pm-8.30pm. Leonardslee says the cost to attend is £15 - £35 per person which includes garden entry and points out that the Clocktower Cafe and bar will be open.

The event is open only to those aged 18+