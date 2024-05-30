Nando's in Chichester temporarily closed as outdoor seating area introduced
A planning application for the works – which also sought permission for mild external updates – was submitted and approved earlier this year, and the restaurant has briefly closed its doors while the work gets underway.
A design document attached to the initial application says “the proposals are modest in scale and seek to solely update and refresh the existing exterior.” A new door, with a metal-fret cut open screen will be installed, alongside a foldable table on the existing window hatch, which, it is hoped, will make take-away options more seamless in practice.
Additional painting and decoration is also expected, and existing outdoor seating is set to be renewed, expanded and update, all of which will be based around new timber and steel planters with incorporated seating.
Work is ongoing, but those who can’t go without their grilled chicken are invited to the nearest Nando’s branch, in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.
