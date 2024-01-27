National Lottery: The most commonly picked Lotto numbers revealed
Based on a total of 865 draws since the rules were updated in 2015, the most and least commonly picked numbers have been revealed by British gaming site AmazonSlots.com.
The site analyses the results from all previous Lotto games to find out what winning numbers appear most commonly, which ones don’t, and which are most overdue.
Here are the most commonly picked numbers:
52 – picked 108 times
37 – picked 107 times
39 – picked 104 times
58 – picked 102 times
42 – picked 100 times
Here are the least commonly picked numbers:
48 – picked 74 times
6 – picked 76 times
9 – picked 77 times
21 – picked 78 times
18 – picked 78 times
43 – picked 78 times
25 – picked 79 times
The study also measured which numbers are ‘most overdue’.
21 – last drawn 163 days ago (August 12, 2023)
13 – last drawn 149 days ago (August 26, 2023)
58 – last drawn 121 days ago (September 23, 2023)
Despite the Lotto being one of the most popular National Lotteries in the UK, the odds of winning any prize are some of the highest.
There is a one in 9.3 chance of winning any prize, with the odds of matching two numbers at a one in 10.3 chance, up to the jackpot chance of one in 45,057,454.
Someone from Sussex recently won £10,000 a month for a year after matching five numbers in the lottery’s ‘Set For Life’ draw. The winner – known only as Mr V – is using his winnings to pay off his mortgage and take a holiday. Read more here.